AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D just became ultra-powerful at CES 2026: See how

Because of improved binning, Ryzen 7 9850X3D can now boost up to 5.6GHz

Geo News Digital Desk
January 08, 2026

As the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2026) is continuing to run its course for the second day, AMD has introduced the Ryzen 7 9850X3D to entertain those with a knack for gaming.

AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D chip is a new entrant to the company's gaming-dedicated processor lineup. It is a higher-binned version of the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, specifically designed to achieve greater clock speeds.

Common in Ryzen 7 9850X3D and Ryzen 7 9800X3D is the same set of core configuration, consisting of 8 cores and 16 threads, along with 96MB of L3 cache. This cache proves vital in delivering impressive gaming performance for AMD’s X3D processors.

Because of improved binning, the Ryzen 7 9850X3D can now boost up to 5.6GHz, a notable increase from the 9800X3D’s 5.2GHz.

The mind-boggling part is that this enhanced clock speed is achieved while keeping the same 120W thermal design power, offering nearly an 8% hike in clock speed.

The the Ryzen 7 9850X3D is said to be the fastest gaming CPU in AMD’s current lineup, and is expected to outperform the 16-core Ryzen 9 9950X3D in scenarios where clock speed is critical, despite the latter reaching 5.7GHz without the additional L3 cache.

While AMD's performance data pertaining to Ryzen 7 9850X3D shows modest gains over the 9800X3D, gaming performance improvements jumped from 3% to 6% , with productivity workloads seeing approximately a 5% uplift.

While overclocking may be of some use, AMD advises users not to expect substantial performance gains.

Official pricing for the Ryzen 7 9850X3D has not been announced, but it is expected to debut between $500 and $600, while the Ryzen 7 9800X3D will continue to be produced and sold at its current price.

