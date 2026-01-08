AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D just became ultra-powerful at CES 2026: See how

AMD’s Ryzen 7 9800X3D just became ultra-powerful at CES 2026

As the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2026) is continuing to run its course for the second day, AMD has introduced the Ryzen 7 9850X3D to entertain those with a knack for gaming.

AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D chip is a new entrant to the company's gaming-dedicated processor lineup. It is a higher-binned version of the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, specifically designed to achieve greater clock speeds.

Common in Ryzen 7 9850X3D and Ryzen 7 9800X3D is the same set of core configuration, consisting of 8 cores and 16 threads, along with 96MB of L3 cache. This cache proves vital in delivering impressive gaming performance for AMD’s X3D processors.

Because of improved binning, the Ryzen 7 9850X3D can now boost up to 5.6GHz, a notable increase from the 9800X3D’s 5.2GHz.

The mind-boggling part is that this enhanced clock speed is achieved while keeping the same 120W thermal design power, offering nearly an 8% hike in clock speed.

The the Ryzen 7 9850X3D is said to be the fastest gaming CPU in AMD’s current lineup, and is expected to outperform the 16-core Ryzen 9 9950X3D in scenarios where clock speed is critical, despite the latter reaching 5.7GHz without the additional L3 cache.

While AMD's performance data pertaining to Ryzen 7 9850X3D shows modest gains over the 9800X3D, gaming performance improvements jumped from 3% to 6% , with productivity workloads seeing approximately a 5% uplift.

While overclocking may be of some use, AMD advises users not to expect substantial performance gains.

Official pricing for the Ryzen 7 9850X3D has not been announced, but it is expected to debut between $500 and $600, while the Ryzen 7 9800X3D will continue to be produced and sold at its current price.