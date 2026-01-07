Lenovo at CES 2026 unveils Qira, an AI assistant bridging PCs, phones, and wearables

Lenovo at CES 2026 unveils Qira: AI assistant bridging PCs, phones, and wearables

In a series of AI advancements unveiled at CES 2026, Lenovo has showcased a new AI assistant, Qira, securing a fair share of applause unleashed in favour of CES 2026 as the biggest tech show continues to grab headlines while its course is due to last until January 9.

Revealed at the CES tech show in Las Vegas, Lenovo's Qira, an AI agent by nature, promises to follow users seamlessly across laptops, smartphones, and connected devices.

As the world's biggest PC maker, Lenovo held a commanding 28% share of the global PC market in the third quarter of 2025 and outperformed competitors like HP and Dell, which held 21.5% and 14.5%, respectively.

What is Lenovo's Qira AI agent?

Qira is designed as an autonomous interface capable of performing tasks rather than merely generating content on demand. This illustrates the extensive range of Lenovo's product portfolio.

Focus on multiple categories is what sets Lenovo apart from rivals, offering a vast product lineup that includes laptops, tablets, smartphones under its Motorola brand, servers, and supercomputers.

The company also introduced prototypes of connected glasses and an AI-powered pendant, known as the AI Perceptive Companion, which captures “important moments” with user consent by recording conversations.

Lenovo's AI-powered pendant features a microphone and camera and allows users to interact with Qira across devices.

Key features of Qira, Lenovo's new AI agent

One of Qira's capabilities is that it can summarise daily highlights, draft and send emails, and select photos from archives for social media sharing.

Announcing its integration into Motorola smartphones, Lenovo claimed that it does not want Qira to compete with Microsoft’s Copilot.

As the only Chinese firm featured prominently at CES amid geopolitical tensions, Lenovo highlighted its global presence, with most revenue generated outside China.