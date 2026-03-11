After Italy shocks Team USA in WBC: Know what is tiebreaker scenario for Americans?

Italy has stunned at the WBC in a shocker win 8-6 over Team USA in a pool game on Tuesday night, March 10, 2026.

It is seen as the biggest upset in the tournament’s history of over two decades that let everyone wonder what the tiebreaker scenarios are to keep the Americans alive.

The Italian team is comprised mostly of players from American major leaguers with Italian roots, but Italy took the field against the mighty, star studded Team USA as clear underdogs.

But the odds changed altogether in the early innings, with three home runs and 4.2 shutout innings from Michael Lorenzen cementing Italy to an 8-0 lead.

What's tiebreaker scenario for Team USA after Italy shocker?

Although Team USA closed the pool play by 3-1, its fortunes heavily depend on the final game of Pool B that is set between Italy and Mexico tonight, Wednesday, March 11.

1. On the contrary, if Mexico wins, however, this triumph will create a three-way tiebreaker at 3-1.

The tiebreaker then comes down to defense, with the two teams that allowed the fewest runs per out advancing to the quarterfinals.

2. If Mexico wins while scoring four or fewer, it will move alongside Italy.

However, if the Italy-Mexico game goes nine innings and Mexico beats Italy while scoring five or more runs, then all three teams, Italy, the U.S. and Mexico will have a record of 3 wins and 1 loss, forcing a tiebreaker.