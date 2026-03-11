Mystery drone targets American Air Force base, home to B-52 bombers

Mystery drone targets American base home to B-52 bombers

A mystery drone was detected near one of America's most important military bases on Monday, prompting officials to set off a terror alert.

Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana, housing America’s most potent war machine - B-52 bombers capable of delivering nuclear strikes around the world, approached by a mysterious remote-controlled drone on Monday morning.

The unmanned aerial vehicle was detected and officials raised the Force Protection Condition (FPCON) level to "Charlie", meaning a possible threat had been detected.

The incident comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East after the U.S. and Israel launched joint military strikes on Iran, killing over 1,000 people, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has been using Shahed “kamikaze” drones and missiles to target American military bases in the region.

The incident remains under investigation and the drone’s whereabouts remain unclear. Officials have not disclosed whether the UAV was captured.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a Barksdale AFB spokesperson said it was a crime, under state and federal law, to fly an unauthorised drone over a military installation.

He warned that such actions could result in “significant fines and imprisonment.”

B-52 bombers are one of the most advanced U.S. military aircraft, capable of reaching 8,800 miles without the need for refueling.

These jets can carry up to 70,000-pound warheads (both conventional and nuclear) to strike enemy targets.