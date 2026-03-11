Instagram global outage hits users with DM failures: Here's what we know

Instagram, owned by Meta, is hit by global outages on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

The data from Downdetector, an online portal that tracks outages of online services, show users on Instagram reported having been facing issues with DMs.

Thousands of users are unable to send or even receive messages, with many reporting issues with app opening or post publishing.

Data from Downdetector shows a sharp spike in complaints around 8:45 am on Wednesday, March 11 (11:45 pm EDT Tuesday, March 10), with over 12,000 users reporting issues with Instagram.

Credit: Screenshot via Downdetector

Most reported problems are directly linked with the app itself, although some users have also encountered server connectivity errors.

The outages sparked buzz on social media, leaving many to switch to other platforms to check if the outages are widespread.

One such user on X (formerly Twitter) commented, “Is Instagram down rn?? dms aren't working for me is it just me.”

Another added, “Yes, Instagram is down again. Come on now, Marc! $META.”

A third quipped if their phone was to blame, commented, “Is Instagram down or did my phone just finally give up.”

Meta has not issued an official statement at the time of writing concerning the outages users are experiencing globally.