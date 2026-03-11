Riq Woolen joins Philadelphia Eagles on one-year $15M deal

Riq Woolen, Super Bowl champion cornerback, has agreed to a one-year deal worth $15 million with the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Woolen, who will turn 27 in May, was at number 24 overall free agent and number 2 cornerback in The Athletic’s Top 150 free agents list.

The 6-foot-4 athlete is known for his rare mix of size and speed. He ran a 4.26-second 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Combine.

He played exceptionally well for the Seattle Seahawks after getting drafted in 2022. Woolen made an immediate impact in his rookie season by recording six interceptions, tying for the league lead, and earned a Pro Bowl selection.

However, his career has had some ups and downs. Woolen was briefly benched in 2023 and again in 2024 due to a team rule violation.

After starting 17, 15, and 14 games in his first three seasons, he started only seven games in 2025 and rotated with Josh Jobe as Seattle’s second outside cornerback. He also led the team in penalty yardage that season.

During the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams, Woolen’s performance was not up to the mark; however, despite that, the Seahawks won the game and went on to win the Super Bowl two weeks later.

In four seasons, Woolen has recorded 53 passes defended, tied for the second-most in the NFL during that span.

He has also made 12 interceptions, ranking 10th in the league since he entered the NFL.