Kai Trump under fire for Erewhon run with Secret Service in tow: Know every detail here

Kai Trumph, the granddaughter of President Donald Trump, came under fire over her recent vlog where she brought her Secret Service for grocery shopping.

For context, President Trump has described that Los Angeles-based chain store, considered high-end, as “the most expensive grocery store pretty much out there."

Kai Trump, who is often seen roaming around in the White House because of her grandpa, President Donald Trump, whom she shares a common sport with: golf.

Kai is an amateur golfer who had recently debuted in The Annika tournament in November last year.

The golfer-cum-YouTuber uploaded the vlog on Women’s Day, March 8, with the caption, “I Brought My Secret Service to Erewhon.”

While complaining about the expansive price tags, Trump said in the video, "Everything’s super expensive,” while she filled her basket up with items like sushi, a $14 bottle of water, and a $16 jar of dates.

Kai at one point appears to clarify to her audience that she’s not a shopaholic, saying, “Guys, one thing about me is I don’t spend, like, a lot of money. Like I’m very…I don’t spend a lot.”

What sparked backlash over the posted vlog was her commentary while joking, saying, “I’m gonna need to file for bankruptcy,” which has so far amassed over 343,000 views since its upload.

Kai Trump enjoys a huge social media following, having garnered over 1.46 million followers on YouTube alone.

For the unversed, Kai Trump is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. And his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump.