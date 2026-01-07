Who is Georgia resident who won $983M Mega Millions jackpot, largest ever in state history?

Two massive U.S. lottery jackpots capped the 2025 holiday season, turning ordinary ticket purchases in Georgia and Arkansas into life-changing wins.

The resident of Georgia claimed the $983 million Mega Millions jackpot from the November 14, 2025, drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Publix supermarket in Newnan, Georgia. It matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball. The final ticket sales pushed the advertised jackpot from $980 million to $983 million, making it the largest lottery prize ever won in the state.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, came forward on January 2, 2026, and selected the one-time lump-sum cash option, valued at $453.6 million before taxes.

Though the winner’s identity is not revealed, the officials said the player is a regular participant who enjoys supporting Georgia Lottery-funded programs, including HOPE scholarships and Pre-K. Beyond the prize winner, the Publix store that sold the winning ticket received a $50,000 retailer bonus.

Meanwhile, an even larger jackpot remains unclaimed. A single ticket sold at a Murphy USA gas station located in a Walmart Supercenter plaza in Cabot, Arkansas, matched all six numbers in the Powerball drawing on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2025.

The win started as a $1.7 billion jackpot but rose to a staggering $1.817 billion after final sales, becoming one of the most significant lottery prizes in U.S. history.

As of January 6, 2026, the Powerball winner has not yet come forward. Per Arkansas lottery rules, the winner has 190 days (until June 22, 2026) to claim the prize.