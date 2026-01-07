NYC Broadway Week 2026 is here— how to get 2-for-1 tickets

New York Broadway Winter Week is back with a bang, which is known for its iconic NYC Winter Outing.

NYC Broadway Week runs from January 20 through February 12, which includes Broadway Week, Restaurant Week, and Must-See Week, the latter of which involves 2-for-1 tickets to multiple museums and other Big Apple attractions.

2-for-1 tickets is a process for buying tickets where you get two tickets for the price of one, usually as part of a special promotion like NYC Broadway Week.

Tickets for New York City’s Broadway Week will go on sale today, Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

Theater fans will have the chance to buy 2-for-1 tickets to 26 Broadway shows in one go.

If you’re still wondering where to go this NYC Broadway Winter Week, don’t worry—here’s a full breakdown.

Which Broadway shows have 2-for-1 tickets? Here’s the full list

“& Juliet”

"Aladdin”

"All Out"

"The Book of Mormon"

"Buena Vista Social Club"

"Chess"

"Chicago"

"Death Becomes Her"

"The Great Gatsby"

"Hadestown"

"Hamilton"

"Hell’s Kitchen"

"Liberation"

"The Lion King"

"Maybe Happy Ending"

"MJ the Musical"

"Moulin Rouge! The Musical"

"Oedipus"

"Oh, Mary!”

"Operation Mincemeat”

"The Outsiders”

"Ragtime”

"Six The Musical”

"Stranger Things: The First Shadow”

"Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

"Wicked”

How to get 2-for-1 tickets for Broadway Week?

Tickets are available online through the NYC Tourism web portal by using the promo code NYCBW250.

For the unversed, Broadway Week is held twice every year, with the next event scheduled for this fall.