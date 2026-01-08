Khloe Kardashian reveals how Kardashian-Jenner siblings divide expenses

Khloe Kardashian spilled secret on how her family keeps their finances clear.

The media personality explained the rule she and her siblings, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, follow when they are splitting the costs of certain items.

In a new episode of Khloe in Wonder Land podcast, she revealed, “Me and my sisters do not Venmo each other, but we always take turns.”

“I would never go with one of my sisters and expect for them to always pay. We always rotate. It’s just never really a thing, because everyone’s really respectful with each other,” added Khloe.

Recently, the Good American Founder payed the bill for her Kim when their kids, including, True and Tatum with Tristan Thompson and Kim’s four children with ex-Kanye West, needed a new shirt to wear of Spirit Fridays at their school.

Recalling the day, Khloe said they bought the clothes from a shop that only accepted cash and Kim didn’t have any cash with her, so Khloe decided to pay for her.

“And she was like, ‘I’ll pay you back, just tell my business manager to get you the money.’ And I’m like, ‘Kim, it’s fine. We’re good.’ I didn’t get it back, but later, she was like, ‘Oh! Let me buy this for you since you got me that stuff.’”

Khloe continued, “We’re always aware of someone else spending money. I think we’re, dare I say, normal in that regard.”

This is not the first time Khloe has discussed how her family handles the money. Previously, she shared that her family split the cost of buying Christmas accessories for their annual Christmas party.