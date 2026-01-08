Duffer Brothers addresses ‘Stranger Things' season 6 rumours: 'Never say never'

Duffer Brothers addresses ‘Stranger Things’ season 6 rumours

The Stranger Things journey in Hawkins appears to be officially over.

Amid fan theories claiming season five didn’t truly end with episode eight, creators Ross and Matt Duffer have made it clear that the Netflix hit has reached its conclusion.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Ross shut down hopes of a surprise continuation.

“I feel like this season really, truly does close the door on this story,” Ross said, referring to “the story of Hawkins, and the story of the Upside Down and the story of these characters.”

That said, the Duffer Brothers aren’t completely ruling out a future reunion. As Ross joked, “I guess never say never.”

“[Maybe] in 20 years, if we're all broke and need some money [and] we've all talked about it,” he added, calling the idea a potential “safety net.”

The cast largely agrees that ending the series now makes sense. Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler, shared his thoughts with the outlet.

“If there's a story when we're all in very, very different stages of our lives, maybe,” he said. “But I think that the whole point of the show ending is because it's run its course.”

Netflix also put an end to speculation known as Conformity Gate, which suggested a secret ninth episode would drop January 7. That day, the streamer updated the show’s social media bios to read: “ALL EPISODES OF STRANGER THINGS ARE NOW PLAYING.”

While the main story is finished, the Stranger Things universe isn’t done yet. A documentary titled One Last Adventure premieres January 12, and the Duffer Brothers are developing additional projects, including a live-action spinoff focused on Henry Creel.

“The spinoff is going to delve into that and explain that,” Matt told Variety. “But it's a completely different mythology.”