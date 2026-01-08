‘Stranger Things' star Gaten Matarazzo goes viral for wild nightclub moves

Gaten Matarazzo found himself trending online after an old video of him dancing at an Atlanta nightclub suddenly resurfaced.

The viral video of the Stranger Things star gave fans a fun and unexpected moment following the end of the series.

Gaten confidently moving on the dance floor while wearing black trousers and a white shirt with small black patterns in the video.

The crowd around him can be seen cheering as the moment grew louder and more playful.

At one point, someone handed the 23-year-old star a pair of sunglasses, which he smoothly put on mid dance, sending the energy in the room even higher.

Howeve, the fun-filled video spread quickly across social media, with many fans enjoying his carefree attitude after saying goodbye to the hit Netflix series.

Stranger Things recently wrapped up with a two hour finale, closing the chapter on nearly a decade of storytelling.

Gaten’s character, Dustin Henderson, played an emotional role in the final episode, leaving a lasting impact on viewers who followed his journey since the beginning.

For the unversed, Gaten Matarazzo is set to star in an untitled Hulu college comedy, where he also served as an executive producer.