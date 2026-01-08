Heidi Montag's husband Spencer Pratt announces run for LA mayor

Pratt describes his campaign as a deeply personal 'mission'

Former reality TV star Spencer Pratt is taking matters into his own hands after he and his wife Heidi Montag were among the thousands who lost their homes in the Palisades wildfire last year.

On the one-year-anniversary of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires on January 7, Pratt, 42, announced that he’s running for mayor of L.A., whose “fundamentally broken” system was exposed when the “preventable” disaster struck. He confirmed the news in an Instagram post, writing, “Yes, it’s official. Papers are filed and campaign is open: mayorpratt.com.”

The Hills alum launched his campaign while standing amid the remains of his old neighbourhood at the “They Let Us Burn!” protest.

“The system in Los Angeles isn’t struggling, it’s fundamentally broken. It is a machine designed to protect the people at the top and the friends they exchange favors with while the rest of us drown in toxic smoke and ash,” Pratt told the crowd.

He doubled down moments later. “Business as usual is a death sentence for Los Angeles, and I'm done waiting for someone to take real action. That's why I am running for mayor.”

Pratt framed his campaign as more than a political move. “And let me be clear, this just isn't a campaign. This is a mission, and we're gonna expose the system,” he said. “We're going into every dark corner of L.A. politics and disinfecting the city with our life and when we are done, L.A. is going to be camera ready again.”

He also aimed criticism at California Gov. Gavin Newsom, blaming state leadership for poor wildfire prevention and insurance failures. “Gavin Newsom and the state of California created an insurance market so hostile that every major carrier stopped writing policies and dropped our families and our neighbours just before the sparks flew here in the Palisades,” Pratt said.