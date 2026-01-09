Where will bitcoin land in 2026? Predictions range from $75,000 to $225,000

Bitcoin is poised for another year of extreme volatility and potentially record-breaking price moves.

According to the survey of industry analysts and executives conducted by CNBC, the predictions for the cryptocurrency’s 2026 price range from a low of $75,000 to a staggering high of $225,000.

Behind this wide divergence lies a complex backdrop of shifting monetary policy, regulatory uncertainty, and questions about institutional demand.

Bitcoin is currently trading around $91,000, roughly 30% below its all-time high of over $126,000 set in October 2025.

Among the boldest calls, Bit Mining’s chief economist, Youwei Yang, predicts a trading range of $75,000 to $225,000, citing potential interest rate cuts and a “more accommodating regulatory stance” alongside macroeconomic risk.

Other notable predictions include:

Standard Chartered: $150,000, revised down from $300,000, with gains now expected to be driven mainly by ETF buying instead of corporate treasuries.

Maple Finance: $175,000 buoyed by rate cuts and the growth of bitcoin-backed lending.

CoinShares: $120,000 to $170,000, with action weighted toward the year’s second half pending regulatory and Federal Reserve clarity.

On the whole, analysts agree that major drivers will include U.S. Federal Reserve Policy, the potential passage of crypto regulatory legislation, and the sustained flow of funds into spot Bitcoin ETFs, which may now be the most significant price catalyst