Ozzy Osbourne's spirit reaches out to family months after his death

Jack Osbourne opened up about how his late father Ozzy Osbourne has been visiting the family in their dreams, months after his passing.

The Black Sabbath star died in July at 76 after a heart attack at his home in Buckinghamshire.

Jack said he, his wife and his children have all shared similar dreams where Ozzy is laughing and tells them to stop crying.

Speaking to Billy Morrison on SiriusXM, he said, “We all keep having dreams about him. In the dreams, he is laughing.”

“And he is saying, ‘Just stop f***ing crying.’ He’s laughing every time. Me and my wife, my daughters, all the same thing. We keep seeing him in our dreams, laughing.”

Morrison, a close friend of Ozzy, also shared that he saw the singer in a dream and that “He’s good, Jack. He’s not in pain.”

Jack, 40, who has four children, talked about his father’s last months.

Ozzy finished his farewell Black Sabbath concert, wrote a book, did charity work, and completed two documentaries.

However, Jack called his father’s sudden death a shock and said he is still trying to process it nearly four months later.