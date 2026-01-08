 
Geo News

Ozzy Osbourne's spirit reaches out to family months after his death

Ozzy Osbourne died in July at 76 after a heart attack at his home

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 08, 2026

Ozzy Osbournes spirit reaches out to family months after his death
Ozzy Osbourne's spirit reaches out to family months after his death

Jack Osbourne opened up about how his late father Ozzy Osbourne has been visiting the family in their dreams, months after his passing.

The Black Sabbath star died in July at 76 after a heart attack at his home in Buckinghamshire.

Jack said he, his wife and his children have all shared similar dreams where Ozzy is laughing and tells them to stop crying.

Speaking to Billy Morrison on SiriusXM, he said, “We all keep having dreams about him. In the dreams, he is laughing.”

“And he is saying, ‘Just stop f***ing crying.’ He’s laughing every time. Me and my wife, my daughters, all the same thing. We keep seeing him in our dreams, laughing.”

Morrison, a close friend of Ozzy, also shared that he saw the singer in a dream and that “He’s good, Jack. He’s not in pain.”

Jack, 40, who has four children, talked about his father’s last months.

Ozzy finished his farewell Black Sabbath concert, wrote a book, did charity work, and completed two documentaries.

However, Jack called his father’s sudden death a shock and said he is still trying to process it nearly four months later.

Chris Redd breaks silence on dating Kenan Thompson's ex-wife video
Chris Redd breaks silence on dating Kenan Thompson's ex-wife
Finneas' fiancée Claudia Sulewski spills the tea on wedding plans video
Finneas' fiancée Claudia Sulewski spills the tea on wedding plans
Nick Reiner's new attorney clears the air after replacing Alan Jackson
Nick Reiner's new attorney clears the air after replacing Alan Jackson
Matt Damon briefs challenges of filming 'The Odyssey' with IMAX cameras
Matt Damon briefs challenges of filming 'The Odyssey' with IMAX cameras
‘Stranger Things' star Gaten Matarazzo goes viral for wild nightclub moves
‘Stranger Things' star Gaten Matarazzo goes viral for wild nightclub moves
Heidi Montag's husband Spencer Pratt announces run for LA mayor
Heidi Montag's husband Spencer Pratt announces run for LA mayor