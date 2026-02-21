NORAD intercepts Russian jets in Alaska Air Defense identification zone

American planes were sent to intercept Russian fighter jets operating in the Alaskan Air Defence Identification Zone.

In a statement Thursday, February 20, 2026, the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) said that it launched jets to “intercept and positively identify the Russian jets.”

Two US Air Force’s F-16s, two F-35s, one E-3 and four KC-135s escorted the Russian military aircraft, including Tu-95 bombers, an A-50 airborne early warning aircraft and two Su-35 fighter jets, until they departed the Alaskan ADIZ.

NORAD stated that Russian jets operate regularly in the region and are not seen as a threat, adding, “They remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace.”

The airspace over Alaskan ADIZ is considered a buffer zone between two countries and the planes flying in the area are required to go through strict identification procedures.

The U.S. uses a layered defence mechanism in the region to identify, track and respond to hostile aircraft. A network of satellites, ground-based and airborne radars and fighter jets are deployed for the defence of North America.

For context, the North American Aerospace Defense Command is a bi-national mutual defense organization in Canada and the United States.

The recent incident comes after Russia urged the U.S. and Iran to exercise caution amid increasing tensions between the two countries in the Middle East.