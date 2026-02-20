 
Geo News

North Korea unveils ‘absolute power' weapon in Pyongyang

Kim said the weapon system has boosted North Korea’s artillery capabilities

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 20, 2026

North Korea unveils ‘absolute power weapon in Pyongyang
North Korea unveils ‘absolute power' weapon in Pyongyang

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un stunned the world as he took a nuclear-capable rocket launcher for a spin at a ceremony in Pyongyang.

According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the 42-year-old leader drove the 600mm-calibre multiple rocket launcher, touting it as one of the most destructive weapons in the world.

KCNA reported that, “Kim personally drove a launcher vehicle to review the weaponry symbolic of absolute power lined in the plaza of the venue for the glorious Party Congress.”

Kim hailed the system, saying it was comparable to any short-range ballistic missile, adding that “no other nations have this kind of weapon system.

He said the weapon system has boosted North Korea’s artillery capabilities.

According to CNN, the one-party state is scheduled to host a key party congress, a five-yearly event, to set the long-term national policies on economic development and strengthening the country's defences.

The military’s power show comes amid North Korea's continued support for Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Experts believe that the North Korean troops fighting alongside Russia, and technical know-how from Moscow, will help Pyongyang refine its weapons and tactics.

Earlier, Kim opened a housing district for the families of soldiers who died while fighting alongside Russian forces in the war in Ukraine.

Bloomington Tornado leaves trail of destruction across Indiana
Bloomington Tornado leaves trail of destruction across Indiana
Samsung confirms to launch Galaxy Buds 4 alongside Galaxy S26: What to expect
Samsung confirms to launch Galaxy Buds 4 alongside Galaxy S26: What to expect
Samsung to challenge ChatGPT, Gemini, with upgraded Bixby on Galaxy phones
Samsung to challenge ChatGPT, Gemini, with upgraded Bixby on Galaxy phones
Trump weighs limited strikes on Iran, sets 15-day deadline for nuclear deal
Trump weighs limited strikes on Iran, sets 15-day deadline for nuclear deal
How did ASOS co-founder Quentin Griffiths fall from Thailand apartment balcony?
How did ASOS co-founder Quentin Griffiths fall from Thailand apartment balcony?
Tesla brings cheapest Cybertruck at $59,990, reverses Cyberbeast price hike to boost sales
Tesla brings cheapest Cybertruck at $59,990, reverses Cyberbeast price hike to boost sales
Nintendo shuts down hopes for original Pokémon Red/Blue on Switch
Nintendo shuts down hopes for original Pokémon Red/Blue on Switch
What Eric Dane's wife Rebecca Gayheart could inherit from his $7M estate?
What Eric Dane's wife Rebecca Gayheart could inherit from his $7M estate?