North Korea unveils ‘absolute power' weapon in Pyongyang

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un stunned the world as he took a nuclear-capable rocket launcher for a spin at a ceremony in Pyongyang.

According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the 42-year-old leader drove the 600mm-calibre multiple rocket launcher, touting it as one of the most destructive weapons in the world.

KCNA reported that, “Kim personally drove a launcher vehicle to review the weaponry symbolic of absolute power lined in the plaza of the venue for the glorious Party Congress.”

Kim hailed the system, saying it was comparable to any short-range ballistic missile, adding that “no other nations have this kind of weapon system.

He said the weapon system has boosted North Korea’s artillery capabilities.

According to CNN, the one-party state is scheduled to host a key party congress, a five-yearly event, to set the long-term national policies on economic development and strengthening the country's defences.

The military’s power show comes amid North Korea's continued support for Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Experts believe that the North Korean troops fighting alongside Russia, and technical know-how from Moscow, will help Pyongyang refine its weapons and tactics.

Earlier, Kim opened a housing district for the families of soldiers who died while fighting alongside Russian forces in the war in Ukraine.