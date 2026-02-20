Samsung to challenge ChatGPT, Gemini, with upgraded Bixby on Galaxy phones

Samsung is reportedly upgrading its Bixby in a bid to make the assistant more conversational, challenging ChatGPT and Gemini.

To everyone who's wondering what would become of Bixby's main purpose, note that its primary function, managing Galaxy phones, will be maintained.

For the new Bixby to be able to efficiently comprehend user commands, it is advised that users speak in a natural tone. This is to ensure that AI assistant interprets user intent and executes actions without requiring precise commands.

Bixby lovers, wait till One UI 8.5 releases

The update is part of One UI 8.5 and, initially, it's only available in select markets, including Germany, India, Korea, Poland, the UK, and the US.

While a full-fledged release will definitely be observed, Samsung has not provided a timeline or a list of compatible devices, meaning availability will vary by model and region.

One of the most notable features of the Bixby upgrade is the reduction in menu navigation.

Users can express their requests in their own words, and Bixby will understand and apply the desired settings. For example, if a user wants to prevent the screen from timing out too quickly, Bixby can enable the “Keep Screen on While Viewing,” saving the user the hassle of having to search for it.

The Galaxy manufacturer is also enhancing Bixby’s troubleshooting capabilities. The assistant can assess the context of user questions, check existing settings, and suggest immediate fixes.

For instance, if a user's screen remains on while the phone is in their pocket, Bixby can direct them to “Accidental Touch Protection” for quick adjustments.

Moreover, Bixby now also offers real-time web search within its interface, so that users can find relevant information without closing an app.

This commendable update positions Bixby as a practical alternative to traditional chatbots, focusing on everyday tasks and user convenience.