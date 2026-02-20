Samsung confirms to launch Galaxy Buds 4 alongside Galaxy S26: What to expect

Samsung to launch Galaxy Buds 4 alongside Galaxy S26: What to expect?

While hype is already skyrocketing ahead of the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for February 25, with the Galaxy S26's launch being the headlining moment, something which Samsung has described on its new site as “The Next AI Phone Makes Your Life Easier.”

This articulation about what the Galaxy S26 will be capable of clarifies that the Galaxy S26 will make a groundbreaking debut at the event.

While earlier speculations suggested otherwise, a new report cited by Android Authority outlines that Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Buds 4 will also be unveiled along with the new flagship Galaxy phones.

Samsung Canada’s launch site for the Galaxy Unpacked event mistakenly teased this information.

A reader observed that the FAQs section explicitly mentions the Galaxy Buds, stating: “When is Galaxy Unpacked and launch for the new Galaxy phones and new Galaxy Buds?” The revelation indicates that Samsung intends to introduce both new smartphones and earbuds at the event.

Although the site does not clarify which devices will be announced at the Unpacked show, the enormous spill of rumours about the Galaxy S26 range and the Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro mean that their possibility is very high.

Previous leaks suggested that the new Galaxy Buds will feature a refreshed design and charging case, omitting the lights found on the stems of the Galaxy Buds 3. Furthermore, leaks also hinted at the inclusion of head gestures for hands-free control.

Although everything mentioned above is unconfirmed and tentative, fans don't have to wait longer before the official announcement takes the wraps off all the new Galaxy products at Galaxy Unpacked just a week later.