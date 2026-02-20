Trump fires back with new 10% global tariff after Supreme Court setback

United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump has severely criticised the Supreme Court after it struck down the sweeping Trump tariffs.

He added the administration would look for alternatives.

Trump said, “We have alternatives. We would take in more money and be a lot stronger for it,” referencing Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 and Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1972.

Speaking at a press conference following the landmark judgement, the U.S. president announced a new 10 percent global tariff in addition to existing tariffs already in place.

Trump said that the U.S. would launch investigations against foreign governments over what he described as unfair trade practices under Section 301.

The 79-year-old Republican politician asserted that he holds the power to impose tariffs unilaterally and does not need to work with Congress on this matter.

He accused the court of being influenced by foreign interests, calling the case "a matter of national security."

U.S. President Trump slammed the 6-3 Supreme Court judgement and praised the judges who dissented from the decision, saying, "There's no way anyone can argue against the dissenting judges."

Trump labelled the liberal judges as "a disgrace to our nation."

He lamented the decision, saying he was allowed to destroy a country but could not charge them $10, adding, "I am allowed to cut off any and all trade with any country. I can do anything I want."

Trump claimed that his tariffs solved wars and cited Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's statement from the Board of Peace meeting: "President Trump could have saved 35 million lives."

The press conference ended with the U.S. praising his administration for "brining back great certainty to the economy of the United States."