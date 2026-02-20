Rumour suggests special iPhone case in development for better satellite connectivity

A patent Apple filed in 2024 for an innovative "Electronic Device and Case with Satellite Communication Capabilities" seems to be put to work.

The sophisticated iPhone case is purportedly being designed to improve satellite connectivity by incorporating advanced antennas, making it suitable for both iPhones and iPads.

Enhanced satellite connectivity features

The case offers a unique design comprising a flap to expose an internal phased antenna array to optimise signal reception from satellites.

This innovation is expected to ensure that users can interact with their devices without obstructing the satellite signal, as the antennas are planted in a separate section that flips open.

This technology might enable the case to establish connections with multiple satellites simultaneously, enhancing overall connectivity.

The case is intended to function like a standard protective cover, offering easy installation and removal.

As per the patent application, Apple claims that the case will transmit wireless data through a radio-frequency connector or utilise other technologies such as NFC.

It should be noted that patent filings like this one mostly remain speculative, and companies like Apple frequently file patents for numerous concepts that may never come to fruition.

While this iPhone case for satellite connectivity sounds intriguing, it remains to be confirmed if Apple will actually develop and release such a product.