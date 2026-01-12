Julia Roberts pokes fun at Emma Stone at 2026 Golden Globes

 
Geo News Digital Desk
January 12, 2026

Julia Roberts receives standing ovation at Golden Globe Awards 

Julia Roberts made sure that the 2026 Golden Globes award night doesn’t lose its glamour, charm and energy.

The 58-year-old was one of the presenters at the big awards ceremony. She presented the final awards category for the Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

As she stepped onto the stage, the stars instantly stood up to greet and cheer her up.

A video that has been circulating on social media showed stars actors namely Mark Ruffalo, Ethan Hawke, Kate Hudson, John Krasinski, Eliy Blunt and Emma Stone.

Julia, who felt honoured to have received such a warm welcome, poked fun at the Spider-Man actress as she said, “Emma Stone — she’s like, ‘What the hell is going on right now?”

Following the standing ovation, the Notting Hill actress thanked everyone while explaining how this moment will stay with her for a week now.

She added, “Wow. Thank you! I’m going to be impossible for at least a week. I appreciate that.”

Robert further said, “What a great night. What a beautiful night to be an artist. This is 2026. We’re going straight to the top on this.”

Later, she introduced the Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy category nominees which included Blue Moon, Bugonia, Marty Supreme, No Other Choice, and Nouvelle Vague.

Meanwhile, Julia was also nominated in this year’s Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Drama Motion Picture for After the Hunt. 

