Golden Globes: Dakota Fanning, Queen Latifah reunion steals spotlight

The 2026 Golden Globes delivered a nostalgic highlight when Dakota Fanning and Queen Latifah reunited on stage 17 years after starring together in the 2008 drama The Secret Life of Bees.

The duo presented two major awards: Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama, and Best Television Series, Drama.

The moment showcased their enduring bond by finishing each other’s sentences during their introduction.

Latifah began, “My friend from The Secret Life of Bees and I are here to present to present the award for Female Actor in a TV Series Drama…” while Fanning seamlessly continued.

“And what this year's nominees have in common is this: every moment they are on the screen you can't take your eyes off them,” Fanning praised the nominees’ captivating performances.

It was the reunion of Fanning and Latifah that sent fans into frenzy.

Their playful chemistry Sunday, January 11 drew smiles from the audience reminding fans of their heartfelt collaboration in Gina Prince-Bythewood’s adaptation of Sue Monk Kidd’s novel.

In the film, Fanning played Lily, a young teen navigating the Civil Rights era, while Latifah portrayed August Boatwright the beekeeper who takes her under her wing.

The night’s winners included Rhea Seehorn for Pluribus and The Pitt for Best Drama Series.