Fresh leak discloses when you can actually buy Galaxy S26

While the entire smartphone industry's focus has long remained on the Galaxy S26 series, tipsters are undoubtedly fanning excitement among enthusiasts by teasing its specs, configurations, pricing and release timelines, as the latest has disclosed when you can actually purchase the Galaxy S26 phones.

Although the rumoured launch date for the devices is February 25, previous Galaxy S phones debuted a bit earlier.

The upcoming Galaxy S26 range is most likely to bring the most efficient smartphones in the premium segment.

When will Galaxy S26 be available for purchase?

According to Dealabs, a renowned, reliable source of accurate clues about upcoming smartphones, the Galaxy S26 phones will be available in Europe from March 11, meaning customers will be able to visit stores and grab one.

This timeline is expected to apply to other regions as well and is in line with earlier leaks regarding the February 25 revelation.

The notable thing is that the Galaxy S25 series was launched on January 22 and was ready to purchase on February 7. It shows that the Galaxy S26 may have a slightly shorter gap between its unveiling and availability.

Speculations are that the Galaxy S26 Ultra would be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and would feature upgraded rear cameras and 60W wired charging. Whereas, the standard S26 and S26 Plus are rumoured to utilise either Snapdragon or Exynos processors, depending on the region.

The base S26 could be backed up by a 4,300mAh battery, while the S26 Plus could offer a bit bigger 4,900mAh cell.

All three models are reported to identically support the APV codec and feature a 24MP shooter through Camera Assistant.

With such a tempting range of updates, Samsung fans are bracing for an exciting Galaxy S26 launch and the opportunity to be exposed to the latest innovations in the Galaxy S26 series.