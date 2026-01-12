Mattel introduces 'Autistic Barbie' to expand inclusive doll line

Mattel Inc. has long championed the cause of celebrating diversity in the world and now it has added an “autistic” Barbie to its eclectic collection.

The global toy-making company has previously released a blind Barbie, a Barbie with Down syndrome and several other types to make their collection more inclusive.

According to the Mattel news release, the goal behind the latest addition to the collection was to create a Barbie that reflects some of the ways the autistic people experience and process the world around them.

The family entertainment company stated that their autistic doll was developed in partnership with a nonprofit organization, Autistic Self Advocacy Network, which advocates for the rights and better media representation of people with autism.

Since autism does not follow a single, defined pattern and encompasses a broad range of behaviors, it was difficult for Mattel to create a doll that represents all autistic traits.

Autistic Self Advocacy Network's community engagement manager, Noor Pervez, said that the organization worked with Mattel for over 18 months and tried to show some of the ways autism expresses itself.

The new Barbie has slightly shifted eyes reflecting how some autistic people avoid direct eye contact. It has a fidget spinner and wears pink-colored oversized headphones.

Mattel’s global head of dolls, Jamie Cygielman, said that the company is proud of the new addition to its doll collection, adding, “We have always strived to reflect the world kids see and the possibilities they imagine.”