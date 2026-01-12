Did Rockstar's layoffs trigger GTA 6 plot leak? Here's what netizens think

The Grand Theft Auto VI, a.k.a., GTA 6, hype is building daily as the new year begins, marking the countdown to the release of the most anticipated game of the decade.

The hype is equally filled with controversies. Since Rockstar released the game’s first trailer in 2023, it has drawn an intense spotlight regarding the game development.

Even as anticipation for Rockstar's games continues to swell, so does the backlash over its internal culture, triggered by layoffs and allegations that have put the studio’s workplace firmly in the spotlight.

Is the GTA VI plot leak connected to Rockstar's layoffs?

Fans now have already linked this layoff to a leak from October 2023, which marked the first time Lucia was shown being picked up from prison by Jason.

According to IGN report, one employee was laid off in November 2023, which was just weeks after a post appeared on the GTA subreddit claiming to reveal key plot details.

GTA VI Plot & Mechanics

by inGamingLeaksAndRumours The outlet has also included Rockstar's version, noting, “The company has claimed the employees it recently fired were dismissed because they leaked game features for upcoming and unannounced titles in Discord, not because they were trying to unionize.”

Detailing the laid-off staff, the IGN report mentioned, “34 members of staff at Rockstar were dismissed, 31 in the UK and three in Canada, sparking protests outside the office of GTA 6 developer Rockstar North in Edinburgh, Scotland, and outside parent company Take-Two’s office in London.

What Netizens are saying

The alleged story outlines Lucia committing a bank robbery in a flashback, being released on probation, and then joining Jason to plan further heists, offering early glimpses of the game’s main criminal arc.

The plot leak adds further that the duo often visits a nightclub named “Vault" and details mechanics such as a feature for finding nearby valuables.

One user commented, "It's really hilarious to see old leaks that turned out to be true but got wrecked by the comments in their time."

Another added, "Fired in November, posted in October? Clearly this dev decided their parting gift to the world was a Reddit post about a deli baby. Not all heroes wear capes."

A third user jumped in, citing the exact timestamp: "I remember this being posted before trailer 2 dropped and noticing that the whole "following a plane" scene briefly shown in trailer 2 (2:23) was pretty surprising."

For the unversed, GTA was first set for a May 26, 2026, release before Rockstar delayed it in October due to ongoing development needs, pushing the launch to November 19, 2026.