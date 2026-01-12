Trello down Project management tool stops working at start of work week

In an unfortunate development for workplaces, the popular project management tool Trello is not working, reportedly, after an outage hit it just at the beginning of the work week.

As reported by users, the outage primarily affected the Trello app, which is designed to help teams track project progress through a system of cards.

Trello's downtime began early on Monday, with users experiencing crashes and error messages. Upon refreshing, they were shown notifications such as “You are disconnected” or “We’re having trouble loading Trello.”

This disruption has left countless professionals unable to access Trello, which is primarily used on web.

Trello not working, but status update says otherwise

The interesting part is that Trello’s official status page did not indicate any active incidents, showing “No incidents reported today” and listing all systems as “Operational.” This discrepancy has added to users' confusion regarding the outage.

Those unfamiliar should note that Trello is widely utilised in workplace settings, enabling collaborative work on various projects, but it can also be adapted for personal tasks, like home renovations.

With service downtime in place, users are advised to refrain from heavy editing, refresh their pages, and attempt to access their boards later when the service is fully stabilised.

Why Trello is not working?

The exact cause of the outage remains unclear, but Trello is expected to be back up with functionality restored for users, allowing them to resume their projects in an unperturbed manner.