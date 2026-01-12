Ofcom launches probe into Musk's X over 'deeply concerning' deepfakes

The UK media watchdog, Ofcom, has announced it officially launched an investigation into Elon Musk’s X AI chatbot, Grok, over allegations of creating deepfake sexual imagery of children.

The UK media watchdog said it would determine whether the social media giant has failed to comply with its obligations under the Online Safety Act.

A spokesperson for Ofcom stated, “There have been deeply concerning reports of the Grok AI chatbot account on X being used to create and share undressed images of people, which may amount to intimate image abuse or pornography—and sexualized images of children that may amount to child sexual abuse material.”

It further added, “Platforms must protect people in the UK from content that’s illegal in the UK, and we won’t hesitate to investigate where we suspect companies are failing in their duties, especially where there’s risk of harm to children.”

It follows after the UK Technology Secretary announced last week on Friday, January 9, that she would support Ofcom if it ruled the social media site should be banned in the UK.

Kendall said, “Sexually manipulating images of women and children is despicable and abhorrent.”

Today, Monday, January 12, Technology Secretary Liz Kendall is expected to address MPs about social media platform X after she announced her support for banning the website over the creation of deepfake imagery using its AI chatbot Grok.

For background, last Monday, January 5, Ofcom hinted it might launch an investigation into X over the images, adding it had made “urgent contact” with X and xAI.

Under the Act, Ofcom has the power to seek a court order that would require internet service providers and app stores to block a platform from UK users.

The act provides a legal procedure for any ban, including an investigation and an interim ruling before enforcement.

The legislation gives officials the power to block access to social media sites that repeatedly fail to remove illegal content, including child sexual abuse material and revenge porn.