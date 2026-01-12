Cuba fires back at Trump: 'No one dictates what we do'

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has clapped back at the United States (U.S.) President, Donald Trump, saying “no one dictates us what to do” after Trump demanded the Caribbean nation to make a deal.

Since capturing the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Operation Absolute Resolve, Trump has intensified his threats against other countries including Cuba, Mexico, Iran and Greenland.

In a post on his own platform, Truth Social, Trump said that there will be no more money going from Venezuela to Cuba, adding, “For many years Cuba has lived on Venezuela’s oil and money and in return provided security services to the last two Venezuelan dictations, BUT NO MORE.”

Cuba heavily relied on massive aid packages from Venezuela but due to the capture of Maduro by the U.S. forces, the country now faces severe economic challenges.

Trump called on Cuba to negotiate a deal, though he did not specify what terms he wanted.

The Cuban president quickly turned down the demand. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Diaz-Canel wrote: “Cuba does not aggress; it has been aggressed upon by the United States for 66 years, and it does not threaten; it prepares, ready to defend the Homeland to the last drop of blood.”

He added that those who turn even human lives into business have no moral authority to point fingers at Cuba.