Stephen Graham shares 'starstruck moment' of meeting Snoop Dogg

Stephen Graham wins Best Actor award for 'Adolescence' at Golden Globes 2026

Stephen Graham has opened about his experience of meeting Snoop Dogg.

The meeting was not less than a starstruck moment for Graham as he admitted that it “felt like his life has been complete”.

The 52-year-old actor won the Best Actor award for Adolescence at the Golden Globes 2026.

While speaking backstage at the awards ceremony, Stephen revealed that he met Snoop, calling the moment “surreal.”

The Boiling Point actor told media, “This one I’ve got to tell the kids and if you don’t mind, I'd like to tell you all what happened.”

Graham explained the whole meeting while also disclosing that he even received a compliment from the 54-year-old American rapper.

He said, “I met Snoop Dogg and he shook my hand and looked me right in the eyes - I couldn’t see his eyes because he had his glasses on - and he just said, ‘you m*********in’ gangsta.’ My life is complete, thank you.”

Meanwhile, the Adolescence creator further shared update about the second installment of the popular limited series.

According to Stephen, season 2 of the Owen Cooper starrer show is in works.

“I cannot answer that question because it’s somewhere in the deep recesses of my mind and Jack’s mind, and we’ll pull it out in three or four years, so stay tuned”, he added.