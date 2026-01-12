Flat-headed cat thought to have gone extinct spotted in Thailand after 30 years

A flat-headed cat believed to have gone extinct nearly 30 years ago was recently spotted on camera in Thailand. It is one of the rarest and threatened felines in the world with only 2,500 believed to remain in Southeast Asia.

According to conservation officials, the flat-headed cat was considered “possibly extinct” in Thailand as its last sighting occurred in 1995.

The critter is usually much smaller in size as compared to a domestic cat and it weighs around 4.5 pounds on average. Its smaller size makes it extremely difficult to spot.

Science Alert reported that researchers were thrilled as the cameras spotted the critter a massive 29 times during a conservation survey in southern Thailand’s Princess Sirindhorn Wildlife Sanctuary.

In another delight for the conservationists, the footage showed a feline creature with her cub - a rare occurrence for a species that typically produces only one offspring at a time.

Many have declared it an extraordinary moment for conservation and others appeared awestruck by the discovery.

The head of conservation, research and animal health at Songkhla Zoo, Surasak Yimprasert, said, “I thought we probably wouldn’t find flat-headed wild cats in Thailand anymore.”

Experts say that the food chain for the tiniest wildcat family is being disrupted by human activities, such as fishing and agriculture.

They urged the governments to take action in preserving natural habitats so endangered species like flat-headed cats can survive.