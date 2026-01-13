Did fans miss signs? Real Story behind Kristy, Desmond Scott divorce after 14 years of marriage

 
January 13, 2026

Social media stars Kristy and Desmond Scott, beloved by millions for their decade-long love story, are divorcing after 12 years of marriage.

The divorce was filed on December 30th in Texas by Kristy, citing infidelity as the cause.

Later, the claim was publicly confirmed by Desmond, who wrote, “I want to begin by apologising to Kristy, our family, and everyone who has been impacted by the public attention surrounding this situation. I know this news has been disappointing for many, and I’m truly sorry for the hurt it has caused.”

He further admitted, “Kristy and I faced challenges and made sincere efforts to work through them. Towards the end of 2025, I wanted to separate and I had conversations with Kristy regarding this.”

This statement indicates that Desmond had made up his mind to end the relationship before the formal divorce was filed. The couple last posted the video together on December 10, 2025, on Kristy’s Instagram. Following that, there was no appearance of Desmond.

Confirming his cheating while being in a relationship, Desmond stated, “During this period, I made choices that I am not proud of. I took responsibility for those actions.”

The couple met at age 14 and got married in 2014. Both built massive online presences, exceeding 26 million combined followers.

They were celebrated for their playful dynamic and cheerful videos, especially Kristy’s viral heel testing reels.

The end of their relationship became public this week. Court documents obtained by TMZ state there is “no chance of reconciliation” and that the pair “will soon stop living together.”

