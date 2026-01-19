 
Geo News

Is Rockstar teasing at GTA 6 surprise? YouTube playlist update sparks online buzz

With the release date for GTA 6 is now confirmed and the new year here, anticipation is palpable as the release draws closer

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 19, 2026

Is Rockstar teasing at GTA 6 surprise? YouTube playlist update sparks online buzz
Is Rockstar teasing at GTA 6 surprise? YouTube playlist update sparks online buzz

Rockstar Games has sparked a fan frenzy with a cryptic YouTube Trailers playlist update, seen as a teaser among GTA 6 fans for the highly anticipated game of the decade, Grand Theft Auto VI, a.k.a. GTA 6.

The last official update from the studio came in November when it confirmed Grand Theft Auto 6 was postponed to November 19, 2026.

The screenshots of the update are now going viral on social media amid the long wait for the game as the anticipation builds for the game’s release.

On Monday, January 19, a post shared by @GTAVI_Countdown displayed screenshots about the timestamp on Rockstar’s official channel.

The update has generated buzz with community speculations, as eagle-eyed users try to decode every minor change.

Some expressed jokes and skepticism online, quipping about "fatigue hype,” while others noted that Rockstar has traditionally updated its playlists whenever a new trailer is released, keeping the trailer hopes burning.

With the release date confirmed and the new year here, anticipation is palpable as the release draws closer.

What GTA 6 fans are saying

As soon as the post surfaced on social media, it went viral in no time, sparking buzz on X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit.

One user on X commented, “Rockstar’s playlist tweaks always hint at something big sharp eyes, well spotted.”

Another added, “Nothing has changed bro they are just messing with your feelings like they always do.”

A third commenter, seemingly an old GTA fan nostalgic for the GTA 5 saga, wrote, “An intern over at Rockstar accidentally added the GTA five trailer to the playlist then they quickly changed it right afterwards.”

Another added, “People at this point are looking for breadcrumbs of new info on GTA 6.”

Is Rockstar teasing at GTA 6 surprise? YouTube playlist update sparks online buzz

No matter if it’s a small glitch or a calculated tease, this update has proven one thing: fans are desperately looking for any clue about the future of Grand Theft Auto.

Luxury, auto stocks slide as Trump ties Greenland purchase to new tariffs
Luxury, auto stocks slide as Trump ties Greenland purchase to new tariffs
GTA VI developer's Rockstar North closed after emergency call out
GTA VI developer's Rockstar North closed after emergency call out
Trump invites Putin to join Gaza reconstruction ‘Board of Peace'
Trump invites Putin to join Gaza reconstruction ‘Board of Peace'
What 'Worrying' scenes at Australian Open led to Djokovic's rebuke: Here's what you should know
What 'Worrying' scenes at Australian Open led to Djokovic's rebuke: Here's what you should know
Watch Jupiter, Saturn with naked eye as January new moon brings darker skies
Watch Jupiter, Saturn with naked eye as January new moon brings darker skies
Trump links Greenland threats to Nobel Peace Prize snub in letter to Norway PM
Trump links Greenland threats to Nobel Peace Prize snub in letter to Norway PM
Did Trump administration change MLK Day? Here's what you need to know video
Did Trump administration change MLK Day? Here's what you need to know
How did two high-speed trains collide in Spain? Here's what we know video
How did two high-speed trains collide in Spain? Here's what we know