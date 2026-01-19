Is Rockstar teasing at GTA 6 surprise? YouTube playlist update sparks online buzz

Rockstar Games has sparked a fan frenzy with a cryptic YouTube Trailers playlist update, seen as a teaser among GTA 6 fans for the highly anticipated game of the decade, Grand Theft Auto VI, a.k.a. GTA 6.

The last official update from the studio came in November when it confirmed Grand Theft Auto 6 was postponed to November 19, 2026.

The screenshots of the update are now going viral on social media amid the long wait for the game as the anticipation builds for the game’s release.

On Monday, January 19, a post shared by @GTAVI_Countdown displayed screenshots about the timestamp on Rockstar’s official channel.

The update has generated buzz with community speculations, as eagle-eyed users try to decode every minor change.

Some expressed jokes and skepticism online, quipping about "fatigue hype,” while others noted that Rockstar has traditionally updated its playlists whenever a new trailer is released, keeping the trailer hopes burning.

With the release date confirmed and the new year here, anticipation is palpable as the release draws closer.

What GTA 6 fans are saying

As soon as the post surfaced on social media, it went viral in no time, sparking buzz on X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit.

One user on X commented, “Rockstar’s playlist tweaks always hint at something big sharp eyes, well spotted.”

Another added, “Nothing has changed bro they are just messing with your feelings like they always do.”

A third commenter, seemingly an old GTA fan nostalgic for the GTA 5 saga, wrote, “An intern over at Rockstar accidentally added the GTA five trailer to the playlist then they quickly changed it right afterwards.”

Another added, “People at this point are looking for breadcrumbs of new info on GTA 6.”

No matter if it’s a small glitch or a calculated tease, this update has proven one thing: fans are desperately looking for any clue about the future of Grand Theft Auto.