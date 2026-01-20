Will Earth lose gravity on August 12? NASA shares chilling update

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has jumped in to debunk a wild conspiracy theory claiming that the Earth would lose its gravity for seven seconds on August 12 at exactly 14:33 GMT.

The conspiracy theory went viral on social media, claiming that the incident would result in 40 million deaths worldwide from falls.

It alleged that the secret was known to NASA and the space agency was preparing for it but didn’t make it public, adding, it came to light through a leaked NASA document about alleged Project Anchor.

Now, NASA has said that no such event is expected and has dismissed the claims outright. The space agency said that the proponents of the claim did not understand how gravity works.

Fact-checking website Snopes quoted a NASA spokesperson stating, “The Earth will not lose its gravity on August 12, 2026. Earth’s gravity is determined by its mass,” adding, “The only way for the Earth to lose its gravity would be to lose the mass of the Earth system, including its core, mantle, crust, atmosphere, terrestrial water, and ocean.”

However, the clarification did not stop conspiracy theorists from speculating. One user took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “If this is fake, why does it have a date, a project name and a budget.”

Many also claimed that NASA’s alleged “Program Anchor”, supposedly preparing for the catastrophe, has a budget of around $89 billion.