Trump selling 'stolen' Venezuelan oil 'for his own piggy bank': Congressman Thomas Massie

After several US lawmakers expressed dissent over the sale of Venezuelan oil by the US administration without Congress approval, Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., criticised the US President Donald Trump for allegedly selling Venezuelan oil for "his own piggy bank."

Massie describes the Venezuelan oil as "stolen" and claimed that Trump cannot "legally create a second Treasury overseas for his own piggy bank."

Massie's remarks came to light when he lashed out at Trump’s administration for its handling of oil seized from Venezuela.

"Selling stolen oil and putting billions of dollars in a bank in Qatar to be spent without Congressional approval is not Constitutional," Massie wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Urging Congress to take notice of the situation, he noted that "only Congress can appropriate money."

The criticism comes on the heels of the US operation that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and the seizure of oil tankers, Fox Business reported.

It should be noted that Venezuela has the largest oil reserves in the world, and its oil industry has become a focal point for the Trump administration.

Trump has announced that oil sales to the U.S. would start immediately, with an initial shipment of 30 to 50 million barrels.

"This oil will be sold at its market price, and that money will be controlled by me, as President of the United States, to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States," he stated.

Massie has a history of confronting Trump over issues such as federal spending and military action absent Congressional approval.