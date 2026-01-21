THIS is what iPhone 18 Pro's display might look like

Given the iPhone 17's fading popularity, the smartphone world is looking for the next iPhone lineup, and recent reports have emerged suggesting that the iPhone 18 Pro models will feature a punch-hole camera cutout placed in the top left of the screen.

Renders of the iPhone 18 Pro's punch-hole design were teased in a YouTube video from Front Page Tech, which has been invalidated by Chinese tipster Instant Digital (via @LeakerApple). He claims that the existence of a punch-hole camera on the iPhone 18 Pro models is “complete misinformation”.

As per the latest rumours, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to instead have a central pill-shaped cutout, correcting previous reports that stemmed from a mistranslation.

The leak speculated that the infrared flood illuminator would be located under the display in the top left, while the IR sensor would be positioned nearby.

The abovementioned misunderstanding reportedly originated from an “English-language media outlet on Twitter,” which misinterpreted Chinese and Korean reports regarding the relocation of a Face ID component to the top left corner of the screen as a punch-hole camera.

The tipster emphasised that the iPhone 18 Pro models might come with an under-display infrared flood illuminator, while other Face ID components, including the dot projector and front-facing camera, will remain at the centre.

Instead of a punch-hole display, the iPhone 18 Pro may retain a smaller version of the Dynamic Island found in recent iPhone models. What adds credibility to this claim is that Ross Young, former VP at Counterpoint Research, backed this claim.

When will iPhone 18 models release?

For those wondering, Apple is scheduled to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at a launch event in September 2026, equipped with features like 5G via satellite and variable aperture for the rear camera system.