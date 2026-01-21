When will Tesla's Cybercab, Optimus robot come out? Musk drops update about production

As the realms of automobiles, AI and robotics are heating up, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has provided a big update on the upcoming Cybercab and the production timelines for the Optimus Humanoid Robot.

He asserted that initial production would be "agonisingly slow," while assuring that once established, production would "end up being insanely fast."

The tech billionaire remarked that "For Cybercab and Optimus, almost everything is new."

His remarks came in response to influencer Sawyer Merritt's post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), where he stated that initial production for any product "is always very slow and follows an S-curve."

Merritt's post included a video depicting the Tesla Cybercab being produced using the "unboxed manufacturing process," with a promise that Cybercabs would roll off the production line in under 10 seconds.

As per Reuters, the production of Tesla's Cybercab is set to begin in less than 100 days, when Tesla's so-far-maiden revolutionary manufacturing technique will be put to work.

Musk explained that production speeds are "inversely proportionate" to the number of new parts and steps involved.

Which future Tesla vehicles will support FSD without upgrades?

Additionally, Musk mentioned that Tesla vehicles equipped with the AI4 (HW4) chip would support Unsupervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) without needing further upgrades.

He has also announced the revival of the Dojo programme, confirming that Dojo3/AI7 chips will be aiding in space-based AI compute.

As per investor Jason Calacanis, Optimus has the potential to overshadow Tesla’s automotive business, with analyst Pierre Ferragu maintaining that Tesla is seven times more capital efficient than its rival Waymo.