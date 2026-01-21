Esports World Cup 2026 offering the biggest prize pool in history at $75 million

The Esports World Cup Foundation has raised the winning prize for the 2026 Esports World Cup to a staggering $75 million.

When and where is 2026 Esports World Cup happening?

The event is slated to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from July 6 to August 23.

The esports tournament's massive prize pool sets a new benchmark for global esports competitions. It positions the Esports World Cup among the richest events in sports and stressed Saudi Arabia’s ambition of becoming a hub of esports and digital entertainment.

Over 2,000 professional gamers are expected to participate in the event, representing 200 clubs from over 100 countries. These players will compete across 25 tournaments, featuring 24 different games over seven weeks.

Ralf Reichert, the CEO of the Esports World Cup Foundation, said the prize money is meant to support the core of esports.

Players and clubs are the foundation of the industry and deserve considerable rewards for their continuous investment, Reichert noted.

On what sets this event apart from the rest, he highlighted that while most esports tournaments crown winners in individual games, the Esports World Cup focuses on a broader challenge.

The EWC Club Championship rewards performance of multiple titles, concluding in one overall champion, distributing $30 million among the top 24 clubs. The winning club will receive $7 million.

Individual game championships will collectively receive over $39 million in prize money. Additional awards will also be handed to honour standout players, including MVP accolades and the Jafonso Award for those advancing through Last Chance Qualifiers.

Where to buy 2026 Esports World Cup's tickets from?

Tickets for the 2026 Esports World Cup will go live on January 22 through “esportsworldcup.com,” offering early bird passes, premium tournament passes, and hospitality packages.

2025's edition of the Esports World Cup attracted 750 million viewers worldwide, generating 350 million hours of watch time.