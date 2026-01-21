Did Don Lemon lose press credentials? Here's why false claim spread amid anti-ICE protest

A viral Facebook post from America's Last Line of Defense falsely claimed that the former CNN reporter Don Lemon lost his press credentials after the journalist had shared video footage of a protest from Cities Church in Minneapolis on January 18, 2026.

A protest disrupted the service, with protesters demonstrating against David Easterwood, a pastor and local Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent, as reported by People.

Did Don Lemon lose press credentials? Claim debunked

The post falsely claimed on January 20, 2026, that Don Lemon had lost his press credentials from three official agencies: the Press Society of America, American Free Press Professional, and the Certified Press Guild, all of which issued statements condemning his action.

The page is known for posting satirical fake news, which admits in its bio that ‘Everything on the portal is fiction.”

Despite the fact, the post gained traction with over 32,000 reactions, and more than 4,000 comments.

Meanwhile, in a recent White House press conference, U.S. President Donald Trump has mentioned him, saying the “patriots” are “abused” by reporters like Lemon. Donald Trump called the January 18 protest “horrible.”

On the other hand, Don Lemon, in his response after being put “on notice” by the Department of Justice, said, “This is what the First Amendment is about, the freedom to protest.”

Lemon, 59, continued, “I’m sure people here don’t like it, but protests are not comfortable.”

In the latest development, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon posted on X (formerly Twitter) about Lemon’s involvement, writing, “A house of worship is not a public forum for your protest!”

Dhillon, revealing the Lemon is being put on hold, added, “It is a space protected from exactly such acts by federal criminal and civil laws! Nor does the First Amendment protect your pseudo-journalism of disrupting a prayer service. You are on notice!”

In response to the statement by Harmeet Dhillon, Lemon responded in a statement to Fox News Digital, saying, “If this much time and energy is going to be spent manufacturing outrage, it would be far better used investigating the tragic death of Renee Nicole Good."

He announced he would stand by what he reported, adding, "The very issue that brought people into the streets in the first place. I stand by my reporting.”

For the unversed, Don Lemon created his own YouTube channel after his firing from CNN in 2023.