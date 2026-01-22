Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith meet up at Paris Fashion Week 2026

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett meetup at Paris Fashion Week 2026

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith stepped out together at Paris Fashion Week, drawing attention as they reunited publicly to support their son Jaden Smith’s latest career milestone.

The former couple appeared united on Jan. 21 as they attended the debut of Jaden’s first collection as men’s creative director for Christian Louboutin, marking a rare joint appearance months after they were last seen together.

The outing was centered on family rather than fashion headlines, but the style was hard to miss.

Will, 57, arrived in a thick black coat layered over a matching sweater, paired with tweed windowpane plaid trousers. He finished the look with black boots and dark sunglasses.

Jada, 54, complemented him in an all-black outfit of her own, wearing a blouse and leather pants under an oversized fur coat.

She accessorized with silver jewelry, including a chain necklace featuring an Om pendant, and spiked Louboutin heels.

The couple also share daughter Willow Smith, 25.

This marked their first public appearance together in about four months. The last time they were spotted side by side was in September, when Will joined Jada for her birthday dinner at E Baldi in Beverly Hills. That same month, they were also seen having lunch at Nobu in Malibu.

Although Will and Jada quietly separated in 2016, they have repeatedly said they do not intend to legally divorce.

She has emphasized that there is still “deep love for each other,” and that their children have played a meaningful role in shaping that understanding.

Their Paris appearance reinforced that message, showing that while their relationship has changed, their commitment to family remains very much intact.