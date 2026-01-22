Bezos' Blue Origin announces to send 5,400 internet satellites to rival Musk's Starlink

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's space technology company, Blue Origin, has announced to deploy its own satellite network to rival Starlink, Elon Musk's satellite internet service.

Blue Origin's incoming internet satellite network is called TeraWave, designed to deliver upload and download speeds of up to 6 terabits per second. This is significantly higher than what current commercial satellite services are offering.

The development makes Blue Origin a formidable competitor to Musk's Starlink.

Another player in the field of satellite communications is Amazon, the e-commerce-turned-technology giant that made Bezos a multi-billionaire. Although he stepped down as CEO in 2021, Bezos remains Amazon's executive chairman.

Amazon's satellite firm, known as Leo, currently has 80 satellites in orbit, after it added dozens more to its constellation just a week ago, with plans to deploy over 3,000 satellites in total.

Like Starlink, Amazon's primary audience is the general public rather than businesses and governments. The company touts Leo as a means to provide global high-speed internet access, but there has been no timeline announced for when all Leo satellites will be operational.

Blue Origin TeraWave satellites are scheduled to be sent into orbit by the end of 2027. In November 2025, the company achieved a significant milestone by successfully landing a rocket booster on a floating platform, a feat first accomplished only by SpaceX.

In April, Blue Origin conducted an 11-minute space flight featuring an all-female crew, including Bezos' wife Lauren Sánchez, singer Katy Perry, and CBS presenter Gayle King.