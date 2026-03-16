Nate Diaz vs Mike Perry: Two big names in fighting set to clash on Netflix

Nearly four years after stepping out of the cage, former UFC superstar Nate Diaz is set to make his MMA return against bare-knuckle sensation Mike Perry.

The comeback is confirmed by the Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), which announced on Monday, March 16, that Diaz and Perry will face each other in a five-round welterweight showdown.

Their fight is scheduled for May 16 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, serving as the third blockbuster attraction on MVP’s inaugural MMA event.

Netflix is set to stream the showdown live alongside the historic return of Ronda Rousey against Gina Carano and a heavyweight tilt between Francis Ngannou and Philipe Lins.

The 40-year-old American mixed martial artist and professional boxer has not competed in MMA since submitting Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 in September 2022.

The Stockton, CA native, best known for his epic feud with Conor McGregor, has also dipped his toes into boxing, losing by decision to Jake Paul in 2023 before exacting an old score with a majority decision win over Jorge Masvidal in 2024.

Diaz said in a statement: “Glad to be back in action. It’s time. Don’t forget where this all came from. I got plans on doing a lot more in the next 10 years, no matter where it is. Time to set the bar again.”