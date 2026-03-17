Trump discloses GOP congressman ‘would be dead by June,’ if doctors hadn’t intervened

U.S. President Donald Trump made a stunning revelation on Monday, March 16, unveiling that retiring GOP Rep. Neal Dunn of Florida had received a terminal diagnosis.

He stated that he would have been “dead by June” if White House doctors had not intervened.

The statement was made during a news conference at the White House. As Trump shared the details of Dunn’s health crisis, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La), who was seated next to him, interjected with an awkward side: “OK, that wasn’t public.”

The statement signifies the private health struggles of the 73-year-old congressman who represents Florida’s 2nd district.

In January, Dunn announced his retirement plans, citing a desire to “spend more precious time with family,” but made no mention of a heart condition that Johnson and Trump now say was life-threatening.

Johnson also revealed that he had informed Trump of Dunn’s “pretty grim” outlook, noting that the congressman continued to show up for work despite the prognosis.

Responding to his health condition, the president sent White House physicians, who arranged for emergency surgery at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre.

Describing the treatment, Trump stated that the treatment is a “long operation” in which doctors installed “more stents and more everything than you can have.”

Following the surgery, Johnson said Dunn appeared to have a “new lease on life,” behaving as if he were “30 years younger.”