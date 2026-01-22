Apple's Siri to become AI chatbot integrated into iOS 17 in major overhaul

Tech giant Apple is geared towards giving an overhaul to Siri, transforming it into a chatbot similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini.

Citing sources, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman indicated that the Siri chatbot, internally codenamed “Campos,” will be integrated into iOS 17 and may be the heart of Apple’s WWDC presentation in June 2026.

Apple's upcoming Siri chatbot will take both voice and text inputs, much in line with what Apple’s senior vice president, Craig Federighi, had expressed.

He said Siri should be functioning as a chatbot, recommending that Apple’s AI options be “integrated so it’s there within reach whenever you need it.” Now, it appears that the iPhone manufacturer's strategy is shifting in response to the back-to-back successes of AI chatbots.

Apple's in-the-works AI move could be countered by OpenAI as the GPT maker is gearing up to enter the hardware market under the supervision of former Apple design chief Jony Ive.

It's widely known that Apple has been lagging behind various emerging players in the AI race, as it has already delayed the rollout of a “more personalised Siri” several times.

Apple spent last year exploring partnerships with AI firms and testing technologies from competitors like OpenAI and Anthropic, and then finally chose Google’s Gemini as its AI partner, a collaboration confirmed by both tech giants earlier this month.

As Apple strives in the competitive AI landscape, the introduction of an AI-driven Siri could signify a shift in the company’s approach to smart assistants and its efforts to keep pace with the industry.