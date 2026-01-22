Landslide sweeps through NZ campsite, several missing: Here's what we know

Rescuers in New Zealand were searching for several people, including at least one child, after a landslide swept through a popular campsite amid relentless, record-breaking rain and floods.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said the government is providing all possible support to affected communities, praising the efforts of emergency crews.

“All those who are putting themselves in harm's to keep Kiwis safe, the whole country is grateful," said the prime minister.

The landslide hit a campground at the base of Mount Maunganui on Thursday morning, January 22, 2026, hurling campervans, crushing tents, and hitting a toilet and shower block, according to the local emergency officials.

The landslide followed a days-long onslaught of heavy rain and floods that swept through the country and is linked to a tropical weather system.

That system has resulted in dumping torrential rains and severe flooding across large parts of the North Island, reported by the Independent.

Mark Mitchell, the country’s minister for emergency management, compared the flooding with what she called “a war zone,” saying, “Parts of the east coast resembled a war zone, with helicopters deployed to rescue families trapped on rooftops and local states of emergency declared across several regions.”

The minister added, highlighting the rescue and relief efforts, “It’s a fluid and sensitive issue at the moment. Everyone is working as hard as they can to get the best possible resolution possible, but it is a very difficult and challenging situation.”

On the other hand, New Zealand’s premium emergency and rescue department, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, said around 40 firefighters, including urban search and rescue teams and sniffer dogs, were working at the site, which has been fully evacuated. Two excavators have also been deployed to help remove debris.

Authorities said the Bay of Plenty region, where Mount Maunganui is located, recorded its wettest day on record, with the nearby city of Tauranga receiving about 295mm of rain in just over 30 hours—about two-and-a-half months of typical rainfall.

According to the latest reports from local media, citing Fire and Emergency New Zealand officials, crews have responded to more than 230 weather-related callouts since Tuesday, January 20, including rooftops and battered homes.

New Zealand's National Emergency Management Agency warned that further torrential rain was expected through Thursday, January 22, and will fall on already waterlogged ground, raising the risk of further landslides, flooding, and hazardous river conditions.