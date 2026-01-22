SpaceX plans second-gen cellular Starlink's launch by 2027, with 100x more capacity

Elon Musk's space tech titan, SpaceX, has hinted at launching its second-generation cellular Starlink system by 2027.

The release schedule for the second-gen Starlink network was revealed in a recent FCC filing discussing the existing cellular Starlink service available through T-Mobile in the US.

“But this is only the beginning: SpaceX has also invested in spectrum that will enable it to launch a greatly enhanced second-generation direct-to-device system in 2027,” stated David Goldman, SpaceX’s VP for satellite policy, along with two other executives.

Starlink upgrading cellular service through radio spectrum from EchoStar

The 2027 date is fully in compliance with SpaceX’s $17 billion agreement to acquire radio spectrum from EchoStar in a bid to upgrade and complement Starlink cellular service, PCMag reported.

But it should be noted that the deal may not be sealed until November 30, 2027, which allows SpaceX to manage approximately $2 billion in cash interest payments on EchoStar’s debts. This is in favour of SpaceX as closing the acquisition earlier would incur the company higher costs.

Musk previously mentioned a “two-year timeframe,” outlining the need for phone manufacturers to integrate chips that can receive signals from the EchoStar spectrum, which includes the 1.9GHz and 2GHz bands.

That said, SpaceX is bound to launch next-gen satellites capable of utilising the new radio spectrum, involving a new 15,000-satellite constellation pending FCC approval.

As its competition is intensifying with rivals like AST SpaceMobile and Globalstar, SpaceX is improving its cellular Starlink technology. While Starlink's current system provides connectivity in cellular dead zones for video calls and messaging, it's short of bandwidth.

Starlink's second-generation system would deliver 5G-like connectivity, increasing capacity by over 100 times compared to the first generation.