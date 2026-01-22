Researchers hacked Tesla's infotainment system at Tokyo security conference to earn $35,000

In an incredible development, a group of researchers at this week's Pwn2Own Automotive conference hacked a Tesla's infotainment system, which earned them $35,000.

The Synacktiv Team, one of many participants at the hackathon, took home $35,000 after linking several zero-day exploits and hacking a Tesla using a USB-based attack.

The surprising part of the picture is that the team also secured access to the Sony XAV-9500ES digital media receiver and bagged another $20,000 for their trouble.

The happening shows that leading infotainment systems backed by high-end security are a one step away from falling victim to hackers.

The third annual Pwn2Own Automotive, organised by the Zero Day Initiative, is currently happening in Tokyo, with 73 security teams competing.

Researchers have minted over half a million dollars in prizes in the first 24 hours of the show only, PCMag noted, citing BleepingComputer's report.

It was also outlined that Tesla EVs are a top target of the conference.

Several hacking groups at the show exploited infotainment systems to illicitly access various vehicles.

In a similar instance, the Fuzzware.io team took over the Autel MaxiCharger car charger and secured a $50,000 reward. Other groups succeeded in hacking the Phoenix Contact charging connector and the Grizzl-E Smart smart charger.

The top team for the first day was Fuzzware, with a colossal prize money of $118,000.

Despite the sensational show this year, it is yet to be seen if the total payout will match what was paid before.

The first show in 2024 saw over $1.3 million collected in security bounties, but the 2025 show handed out $886,000.

As the show has only given out $516,500 in bonuses and prize money so far in 2026, this could improve vehicles' digital security.