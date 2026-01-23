Microsoft 365 hit by major outage caused by failed infrastructure

Microsoft is hit by a major outage that has crippled its 365 products for thousands of users.

The outage affected business communities widely.

Reports of technical failures began coming in early afternoon on Thursday, January 22, impacting core productivity platforms such as Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Teams.

The DownDetector confirmed over 45,000 reports were recorded for Microsoft 365 and around 40,000 for Outlook.

This hindered sending or receiving emails, accessing files, or joining team meetings.

The outage is confirmed by Microsoft officials.

The company’s 365 X (formerly Twitter) account stated that investigators “identified a portion of service infrastructure in North America that is not processing traffic as expected.”

Officials added that the team is working to restore the infrastructure to recover the service traffic.

Prior to one day, users experienced a similar outage that was attributed to a third-party networking issue.

As of now, Microsoft support teams are working to resolve the issue for the affected systems; however, a specific timeline has not been provided yet.

Microsoft advises its customers that updates are available on its official Cloud status webpage.