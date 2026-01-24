T-Mobile offering free cellular Starlink in US amid Winter Storm Fern

In the wake of the Winter Storm Fern gushing towards the US, T-Mobile has activated Starlink's satellite cellular service for free in areas affected by the storm.

The rollout of Starlink's cellular service for free is to ensure that customers remain connected via satellite.

Who can avail T-Mobile's free cellular Starlink service?

The company confirmed that T-Mobile users who have already subscribed to T-Satellite can continue using the service normally.

For consumers residing in storm-affected areas, satellite text messaging has been activated for free to stay in touch with friends and family.

This move comes ahead of a destructive storm called Fern marching towards 34 states through Monday, bringing ice and heavy snow.

Among long-time, frequent T-Mobile users, Starlink service is known as T-Satellite and is priced at $10 per month as an add-on. However, the carrier announced on Friday that the access has been made free-of-charge for all customers in seriously impacted areas with compatible devices, including the latest iPhones, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel models.

“The service supports basic text messaging if traditional connectivity is disrupted, helping people stay in touch with loved ones,” T-Mobile stated.

In favour of those stuck in storm-ridden areas, T-Satellite also broadcasts Wireless Emergency Alerts to compatible devices, regardless of the wireless provider.

While T-Satellite also offers cellular data for select apps like Google Maps and video calls on WhatsApp, T-Mobile's offer seems to be exclusively for text messaging to prevent network strain during the storm.

The technology is backed by over 650 orbiting Starlink satellites, allowing it to maintain connectivity when traditional cell towers are out of reach.

Who else is offering free-of-cost satellite connectivity amid Winter Storm Fern?

Satellite connectivity is also offered by iPhone 14 and newer models, and Google Pixel 9 and 10, providing free access to their own built-in satellite services for emergency communication.