Toyota recalls 162,000 Tundra, Tundra Hybrid trucks over multimedia glitch

Toyota, the latest car manufacturing company in the world, has announced a safety recall for 2024-2025 Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles due to faulty multimedia display.

The car manufacturer announced on Friday, January 23, 2026, that it was recalling 162,000 vehicles in the United States (U.S.).

The Japanese automaker explained the problem with multimedia, stating, it gets stuck on camera view and displays a black screen under certain circumstances, failing to meet federal safety standards.

Toyota said that the customers will be notified of this issue by late March.

Vehicle owners can check the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration filings to see if their vehicle is affected, though federal data appeared to be unavailable as of Friday afternoon.

According to Forbes, Toyota recalled around 3.2 million vehicles in 2025 across 15 recalls, the second-most in the U.S. after Ford.

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data reveals that Ford had recalled nearly 12.9 million cars across 153 recalls, the highest number in a single year.

Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid are both full-size pickup trucks. Both models are designed with a composite bed for cargo, available in various lengths (5.5-ft., 6.5-ft., or 8.1-ft.) and feature options for Double Cab or CrewMax configurations.